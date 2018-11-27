Zayed University hosts the 8th Annual Prme Mena Regional Conference

The annual event, which is hosted at the University's Dubai Campus, invites over 68 PRME signatories from all over the Middle East and North Africa participate in a mix of keynote speakers, expert panelists and hands-on workshops designed to discover, dream and design concrete initiatives and practical programs to help further work toward achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Held under the theme of "Social Enterprise in Support of the UN SDGs," workshop topics will cover the four focal points of the PRME MENA region: Curriculum, Research, Private-Sector Engagement and Diversity in Business.

Working with the University of Dubai, the American University of Sharjah and the Institute for Management Technology, expert panelists will come together to discuss Social Enterprise, Diversity in Business and Responsible Business and Sustainable Research.

The event further reflects Zayed University’s commitment to excellence and development first established by the UAE’s founder and University's namesake, Late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the visionary example of the nation’s Vice-President and Prime-Minister, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“This conference is designed to integrate with Vision2021 initiatives using an innovative take on development. The aim is to bring together academics, private-sector stakeholders and public-sector sustainability advocates to discuss, share and design the future of Societies, Economies and Partnerships within the MENA region,” said Conference Chair, Dr. Wasseem Abaza, Assistant Professor at Zayed University.

Throughout the conference, participants will be able to share and learn about the best of what the UAE has achieved regarding Sustainability and use this to co-create and design practical initiatives to further the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) in their respective organisations.

This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Chris Laszlo. Dr. Laszlo was elected a Fellow of the International Academy of Management and in 2012 was selected to be a “Top 100 Thought Leaders in Trustworthy Business Behavior” by Trust Across America™.

He is the founder of the concept of Sustainable Value and the author of numerous books including “Flourishing Enterprises,” recognized as one of the top sustainability books in the world.

As a co-founder and managing partner of Sustainable Value Partners, he provides advisory services to senior leaders in the world’s largest companies such as UBS Bank, Orange/France Telecom and L’Oreal and holds hundreds of seminars at leading business schools such as INSEAD, Darden School of Business, Cornell University and Kenan-Flagler Business School.