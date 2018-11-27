UoS celebrates the UAE 47th National Day

The celebration comes this year under the slogan “For You Zayed” and in collaboration with a number of local government institutions and the participation of all of the Deanship’s and Colleges’ departments.

The celebration events began with the National Anthem with the enthusiasm and loyalty of the attendees. Following that, the Sgur Al Emirate Al Harbiya Group performed some traditional dances and songs. Poet Jassim Al Obaidly and Poet Sheikh Majid Al Khatri performed various poems about loyalty and love of the country. The Waset Model School for Higher Education (Girls) guides team gave a performance using the UAE’s flag, while Al Nouf School performed an operetta “Emirati… Emirati.”

The Chancellor of the University toured around the exhibition accompanied by a number of Vice Chancellors, Deans, and Department Heads. The exhibition featured a wall mural titled “Joy of the Union” as well as a number of cultural activities and contests. They also showcased traditional Emirati clothing, traditional tools and cosmetics, Emirati women’s accomplishments in the UAE from the past and future, the most important cultural and tourist destinations, traditional foods, handcrafts, henna, photography, and painting.

The celebration concluded with honoring the participating parties and announcing the winners of the best National Day poster.