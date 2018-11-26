SCASS organises an exciting lecture: Are We Alone?

Salma Subhi, Research Assistant in the Meteorite Center at SCASS, delivered the lectured under the title: “Are We Alone?”. It explored various theories, evidence, and opinions of scientists on the possibility of the existence of other forms of life “aliens” in the Universe.

Ms. Salma addressed a number of topics including the many past and modern attempts of communicating with other life in the Universe, ways we visualize and model alien life, recent discoveries and exoplanets, studies on habitable zones and conditions, and the connection between meteorites and evidence of alien life. The lecture left the audience ever excited to explore and discover other forms of life in the Universe. This reinforces SCASS’ role as a leading scientific center in the region that fosters a culture of scientific intrigue and knowledge gaining.