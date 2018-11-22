Political Awareness Forum for University Students to explore Sheikh Zayed’s political participation approach

Tariq Hilal Lootah, Under-Secretary of the MFNCA, said, "The Political Awareness Forum for University Students has established itself as a key pillar of enhancing political awareness among the youth, and in particular, university students, who are the most important segment of society, set to spearhead the efforts to build the future and develop all of its sectors."

He noted that the current edition of the forum is of specific importance as it sheds light on and explores the thought process of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, who established a unique approach to politics in the UAE, which, in turn, played a critical role in the country’s major accomplishments across all sectors."

The forum takes place as the UAE celebrates the Year of Zayed, Lootah added, noting that the event further underlines the late Founding Father’s achievements and role in creating a one-of-a-kind parliamentary experience in the UAE – one that relies, first and foremost, on unifying efforts to achieve the aspirations of the country’s citizens and empower them to assume the highest ranks locally, regionally and internationally.

Dr Mohammed Abdullah Al Bayli, Director of the United Arab Emirates University, underlined the importance of holding the forum on the campus, especially considering the fact that the event combines academia with practical expertise, bringing together some of the most prominent experts, university professors, and thought leaders to engage in dialogue with the students, exploring the theories and concepts of "Zayed’s Political Thought", and highlighting the late Founding Father’s visionary political and humanitarian thought.