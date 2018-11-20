UoS, Total explore cooperation in Energy Field

They signed the agreement at the company’s booth during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2018. Dr. Salah Taher, Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs at the University of Sharjah, signed the agreement with Mr. Hatem Nuseibeh, President of Total EP and Chair of Total Group in the UAE.

For his part, Dr. Salah Taher expressed his joy in signing this cooperation agreement with Total; he stated that it is one of the largest international companies in the field of oil and gas, which certainly supports students’ excellence through combining their research with practical practices. He also stressed that the University of Sharjah is working on extending cooperation benefits to the community through fostering partnerships and social initiatives that contribute to the national development project of the UAE; this is by preparing a generation of highly qualified and educated scientists and researchers using modern education methods.

For his part, Mr. Hatem Nuseibeh stated that this agreement establishes a guideline for international partnerships that create new opportunities to support the transformative educational process for students. He added that Total is proud of this cooperation with the University of Sharjah that is bound to foster knowledge exchange and community advancement. This cooperation acts as a motivation for upcoming generations to learn from the active workforce.

Under the terms of this agreement, Total EP will support the University’s students in the Bachelor programs in the petroleum field by offering scholarships and hands-on training prior to graduating. Total will also participate in the research studies and projects of common interest at the University as well as the conferences and career exhibitions, and special petroleum-related forums organised by the University to familiarise students with the oil and gas production industry. This in addition to enlisting the University’s students in the “Total” program for university summer studies, which the company organised on an annual basis. The University of Sharjah faculty members will also participate in the forums organised by Total related to education and energy, while also inviting the students to participate in Total’s online competitions.

The agreement also specifies that both parties will cooperate in training programs and supporting “Total Professeurs Associés,” which includes a team of experts in oil and gas production and works to build communication and interaction bridges between the petroleum industry and academic institutions.