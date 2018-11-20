ZU students claim first prize in AD ports HSE Week

Abu Dhabi Ports hosted the competition for university students who showcased projects, research papers and innovations related to sustainability and socio-economic development.

The winning project mainly evaluates the mental health awareness level through several surveys, and then it generated three initiatives that can be adapted by various entities in order to enhance the mental health which will generally lead to a better occupational and public health.

The Zayed University proud winners of the consist are Ayesha Al Harbi, Huda Al Dahmani, Asma Al Ahmadi, and Hind Al Jabri.

Dr. Fares Howari, Dean of the Natural & Health Sciences College at Zayed University, celebrated the triumph, saying, "Our students worked hard, and they did it! This success is a testimony of the hard work that our faculty and staff are doing with our students. We took part actively individually in this event as well as in the group, and they achieved terrific results. The experience gained from this competitions has certainly enhanced our students’ confidence."

He mentioned that Zayed University had participated with three student groups at the Abu Dhabi Ports HSE Week students competition, tackling topics in Mental Health Promotion, Production of Eco-Friendly Concrete in UAE, and Utilizing Drones as a Green Technology Tool in Palm Tree Pollination in UAE.

Vasila Al Khaldi Instructor from the Natural & Health Sciences College at Zayed University supervised the team, and she said, "What made this achievement great is that Environmental Sciences students team competed against more than dozens of teams from different local universities. The students received AED 30,000 from Abu Dhabi ports and certificates of appreciations."

Al Khaldi further added, "The wellbeing of the whole population usually defines public health. One of the essential attributes to it is Mental Health, which is also considered part of the occupational health."

The event comes in line with the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 to create a sustainable economy, and it aims to raise local community awareness, encourage partner and customer engagement and promote knowledge sharing and a strong health, safety, and environment culture amongst corporations and educational bodies in Abu Dhabi.