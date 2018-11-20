1st FISICPAC concludes with significant scientific results

The Conference came under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University. It was in collaboration with the Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Sciences (SCASS), the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), and the Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP).

During its various sessions, FISICPAC addressed a number of significant physics topics using over 90 research papers. These topics addressed the most recent scientific discoveries in the particle physics, astrophysics, and cosmology fields. The Conference was also unique in that it presented diverse research topics such as particle physics and its future, direct and indirect search for dark matter, cosmology, string theory, astrophysics, particle detectors, and space physics.

250 researchers representing 24 countries participated in the Conference. It also welcomed a number of scientists and specialists from international research centers such as Prof. Fernando Quevedo, Director of Abdus Salam ICTP; Prof. Patrick Fassnacht, Advisor to General Director of CERN; Prof. Karl Jakobs, Spokesperson of the ATLAS Collaboration; and Prof. Martin A. Barstow, Director of Leicester Institute of Space and Earth Observation and Member of the University of Sharjah’s Board of Trustees, among others.

In addition, the Conference also featured workshops on particle physics by Dr. Kate Shaw and her colleagues from CERN. Applied Physics and Astronomy major students at the University and others in the UAE attended the workshop sessions. Students also partook in the Conference by presenting their research projects posters.

The Conference concluded with a number of significant results including signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the University of Sharjah and the ICTP, which calls for expertise exchange and joint cooperation in scientific research and training. The Conference also concluded by urging to foster the connections between particle and theoretical physics researchers at both institutions. It also addressed the most recent and significant accomplishments of researchers and scientists in the applied physics and astronomy fields. Finally, it allowed the University of Sharjah students the opportunity to participate in this scientific event and connect with renowned scientists in their fields.

Speakers and participants of FISICPAC as well as supporting administrative departments were honored during the closing ceremony of the Conference.