UoS organises Architectural Engineering Student Designs Exhibition

Prof. Elsiddig Ahmed ElMustafa El Sheikh, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, attended the inauguration along with Prof. Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies; Prof. Abdul-Kadir Hamid, Acting Dean of the College; Dr. Nadia M. Alhasani, Dean of the College of Fine Arts and Design; and the College and Department’s faculty and staff members.

The exhibition included a large number of architectural designs and models by the Department of Architectural Engineering first year students’ projects and their development, and graduating students’ projects. The first year students showcased a number of architectural residential projects. Students in their second year of studies also presented projects and designs for offices, administrative buildings, and their parking spaces. These designs portrayed the students’ skills in designing and using advanced technology and programs. Students in the upper years also showcased their skills in designing educational facilities, commercial centers, museums, urban planning, and sports complexes.

His Excellency the Chancellor of the University commended the students for their excellent and advanced architectural designs and their growth during their academic journeys. These projects, he added, highlight the students’ acquired architectural skills as well as gained knowledge of sustainable solutions based on studies of energy conserving, ventilation plans, reducing power usage in residential buildings and relying on renewable energy.

The special section of the exhibition reserved for graduation projects included the future vision of the commercial markets, the number of historical buildings and museums in Sharjah, and the architectural project entered in the Dubai Design Week contest.