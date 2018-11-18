Al Qasimia University inaugurates health education exhibition for girls

Sharjah 24: Dr. Rashad Salem, Director of Al Qasimia University, has inaugurated a health education exhibition which was organised by the Deanship of Student Affairs in cooperation with Al Qasimi Hospital, Sharjah Medical District, and the Friends for Diabetes Association of Health Education Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs.
The exhibition aims to raise the awareness of female students about diabetes and ways to prevent it by following a healthy lifestyle that creates a balance between healthy eating and sports.
 
The exhibition was also an important platform to raise the students' awareness towards the food patterns and sports habits.
 
During the inauguration, Dr. Rashad Salem, accompanied by several participants, toured the exhibition and were briefed by the participating parties who provided various information on disease prevention and different ways that enhance public health awareness.