NYUAD welcomes Nobel Laureate Thomas J. Sargent

NYUAD Dean of Social Science Herve Cres said, "Tom Sargent's course emphasises the future-oriented interdisciplinarity of economics at NYUAD, there is an important component of computer programming to complement the thorough economic analysis. It is a source of inspiration for students and faculty to see such an eminent scholar renewing his research agenda to embrace the evolution of social science, and produce relevant knowledge for the new world that unfolds under our eyes."

Sargent was awarded the Nobel Prize in economics in 2011 for his work on cause and effect in the sphere of macro-economics, a subject which he has worked on for nearly 50 years.

Sargent is the W.R. Berkley Professor of Economics and Business and joined New York University in 2002. He was awarded the Nemmers Prize in Economics alongside the Nobel Prize and his textbooks are considered required reading for modern economic graduates.