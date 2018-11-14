UoS, University of Birmingham explore possible cooperation

Prof. Qutayba Hamid Al Heialy, Vice Chancellor for Medical Colleges and Health Sciences and Dean of College of Medicine, attended the meeting along with Prof. Hien Chi Ngo, Dean of the College of Dental Medicine, and Prof. Salah Abusnana, Senior Consultant Diabetologist and Endocrinologist at the University of Sharjah Hospital.

The University of Birmingham’s delegation included Prof. John Corneau, Director of Education for the Schools of Medicine and Dentistry, Prof. Damien Wimsley, Director of the International Relations Office, and Prof. Glyn Watson, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Dubai Campus.

His Excellency started the meeting by welcoming the delegation and giving them a brief about the University of Sharjah since its establishment by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah. He also discussed His Highness’ role in its advancement through signing a number of international cooperation agreements with prestigious scientific institutions. He then presented the scientific programs offered at the University and the most significant developments of the University in terms of new programs that combine different fields that meet the requirements of the modern period. He then talked about the Medical Campus at the University which includes the Colleges of Medicine, Dental Medicine, Health Sciences, Pharmacy, and the medical research laboratories and library.

His Excellency also gave an overview of the University’s Clinical and Surgical Training Center (CSTC), the University’s Hospital and Dental Hospital, and the research institutes and centers. All of this makes the University’s Medical Campus, he added, one of the largest in the region.

During the visit, the delegation held a number of meetings to explore areas of cooperation in various fields. They met with Prof. Qutayba Hamid to discuss cooperation in the medical field in programs such as student and faculty exchange for short internship periods, and double-degree programs in health sciences especially and possibility of expanding them to other Colleges. The delegation then visited the Colleges of Dental Medicine and Medicine as well as their accompanying facilities at the University. They also made a stop at the University’s Hospital and Dental Hospital and the CSTC.

The delegation also held a number of intensive meetings with College Deans such as Prof. Hien Chi Ngo, Dean of the College of Dental Medicine; Prof. Ayman Noreddin, Dean of the College of Pharmacy; Dr. Amina Mohammed Almarzouqi, Acting Dean of the College of Health Sciences; Prof. Raafat El-Awady, Dean of the College of Graduate Studies; as well as a number of researchers from the University’s Research Institute of Medical & Health Sciences. These meetings count as the first of many future meetings that aim to start cooperation between both parties following the signing of a joint cooperation agreement.