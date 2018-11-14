UoS awarded during the Medication Safety Conference

They won the best poster abstract award with a poster titled "Assessment of Awareness of Parents and Health Care Providers Regarding Misuse of Coenzyme Q10 Supplement in Down Syndrome Children’s’ Across UAE." This was under the supervision of Dr. Manal Al Sha'rawy - Pharmacy Practice and Pharmacotherapeutics Department at the College of Pharmacy, University of Sharjah. The University of Sharjah’s College of Pharmacy students also received the Best Student Poster Abstract award in the Medication Safety category.

The awards for best oral and poster abstract were presented to regional and international participants during the closing ceremony. They went to participants from the University of Sharjah (UAE), Al Ain Hospital (UAE), National University (Sudan), King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Center (KSA), Ministry of Health-Khartoum State (Sudan), and Aga Khan University Hospital (Pakistan).

The Medication Safety Conference is now on its 2nd year collaboration with the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), which ensures greater access to well-regarded experts and global contemporary practice topics. The conference is also supported by the Health Authority of Abu Dhabi, the International Medication Safety Network (IMSN), the Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) and ISMP Canada. Building on its track record of success, the event will host over 1,200 delegates from the GCC and surrounding regions, including pharmacists, physicians, nurses, students and other healthcare professionals devoted to patient safety and in particular medication safety best practices.