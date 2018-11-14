UoS celebrates the graduation of 9 students from the Faculty of Communication in Kalba

The ceremony included a number of introductory paragraphs, a visual separation of the timeline of the preparation of the graduation project, which focused on a number of innovative ideas, a review of achievements in astronomy, and a project on intelligent application of voluntary services.

The new graduates project included a specialized exhibition on astronomy, with the participation of a number of institutions and departments. At the end of the ceremony, Sheikh Haitham Bin Saqr Al Qasimi honoured the students, the participants and sponsors of the ceremony.