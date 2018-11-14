UoS celebrates the graduation of 9 students from the Faculty of Communication in Kalba

  • Wednesday 14, November 2018 in 10:51 AM
Sharjah24: In the presence of Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of the Sharjah Ruler's Office in Kalba, the University of Sharjah (UoS) organised a branch of Kalba on Tuesday, a graduation ceremony for 9 students from the Faculty of Communication and Public Relations at university theater.
The ceremony included a number of introductory paragraphs, a visual separation of the timeline of the preparation of the graduation project, which focused on a number of innovative ideas, a review of achievements in astronomy, and a project on intelligent application of voluntary services.
 
The new graduates project included a specialized exhibition on astronomy, with the participation of a number of institutions and departments. At the end of the ceremony, Sheikh Haitham Bin Saqr Al Qasimi honoured the students, the participants and sponsors of the ceremony.