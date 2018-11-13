Noura Al Houti: "Watheej" an innovative project on astronomy and culture of volunteering

Professor Noura Al Houti hailed the graduation project titled "Watheej", a term that denotes strength and inspiration. She added that His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah is the source of inspiration to students with his wise vision and enlightened thought.

A l Houti, who supervises the graduation project, referred to the project's content, which dealt with a number of topics, focusing on a review of some achievements in astronomy with the participation of a number of competent bodies and institutions.

The project also introduces the idea of a smart application called "Rafd" that aims to enhance the culture of volunteering by providing a technical database for the users to enable them to identify the volunteering institutions in the country, their programmes and activities.

The application is a link between students and volunteering organisations, which will help them obtain approved volunteering hours, as well as their role in disseminating the culture of volunteerism.