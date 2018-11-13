ZU hosts WISE for the first time in Middle East

Organised by the College of Technical Innovation (CTI) at the Zayed University Dubai campus, running till the 15 November 2018, the conference covers multiple research papers in Blockchains, security and privacy, social networks, microblogs data analysis, information extraction, data mining techniques, entity linkage and semantics, web services, and much more.

Prof. Reyadh AlMehaideb, Zayed University Vice-President, welcomed on behalf of Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, President of Zayed University, guests of the WISE 2018 conference, saying his opening remarks that “Zayed University is honored to be the first university in the UAE and the region to host this international conference, which proven to be an active international forum that interests Information and Communications Technology researchers, professionals, and industrial practitioners who get together to share knowledge, findings, and insights into the rapidly growing area of Web technologies, techniques, methods, and applications.”

“At Zayed University, we developed a number of academic programs in cyber security with focus on digital forensics. These programs have attracted a robust student enrollment of over a thousand students. All of its undergraduate programs are accredited by ABET, one of the foremost accreditation bodies worldwide in the field of Engineering, Applied Science, Engineering Technology, and Computer Science,” he said.

For his part, Dr. Hany El Kadi, Dean of the College of Technological Innovation, said, “The A-Ranked international WISE 2018 conference, which handles exclusive topics and core researches relating to technological advances, was organised to get in line with Zayed University’s and the government’s strategy to host top international conferences from research and education perspective.”

“The presented topics are mainly related to computer science, and this year we flavored it with the Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things aspects, which highly interests the UAE’s leadership. They are linked it to text and data mining operations, blockchains and the internet of things,” he said.

The conference hosted many interesting sessions, including a self-tallying voting system using a smart contract on the Ethereum Blockchain, A hybrid approach for detecting Spammers in Online Social Networks, Classification and Annotation of open Internet of Things Data Streams and much more.

The conference hosted researchers and practitioners from as China, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Britain, India, Sweden and the United States of America, whom exchanged information technology knowledge, methodologies in areas related to the world economy, in general, and the knowledge economy, in particular.

It featured 17 research sessions, 4 keynote speakers, 2 workshops, 3 tutorials, 4 invited talks, and one panel discussion.

The WISE International Conference was initially inaugurated in the Chinese city of Hong Kong back in 2000. The series aimed ever since at conducting high-quality research and offering the ground for advancing and progressing efforts in Web information systems addressed topics.