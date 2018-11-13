UoS organises a Milky Way Scientific Lecture

Sharjah 24: Coinciding with the “1st Sharjah International Conference on Particle Physics, Astrophysics, and Cosmology,” at the University of Sharjah (UoS), the University’s College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences and in collaboration with the College of Sciences and the Sharjah International Foundation for the History of Muslim and Arab Sciences (SIFHAMS) organise a seminar on “Ibn Raheeq’s Text on the Milky Way.”
A number of the University’s College Deans, Department Heads, faculty and staff members, and students attended the seminar. 
 
Andreas Eckart, Astrophysics lecturer at Koln University in Germany, delivered the seminar. He compared Ibn Raheeq’s texts with those of Ibn Al-Haytham to ascertain the role of the Milky Way Galaxy in the Islamic civilization since its beginning and until the 15th century. The seminar also addressed the references of the Milky Way in the Holy Qur’an and Hadith, getting familiarised with the figures references in the text, knowing the classical and astronomical descriptions of the Galaxy from some traditional phrases, and understanding the role of the Milky Way Galaxy in ancient times. 
 