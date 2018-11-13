UoS organises a Milky Way Scientific Lecture

A number of the University’s College Deans, Department Heads, faculty and staff members, and students attended the seminar.

Andreas Eckart, Astrophysics lecturer at Koln University in Germany, delivered the seminar. He compared Ibn Raheeq’s texts with those of Ibn Al-Haytham to ascertain the role of the Milky Way Galaxy in the Islamic civilization since its beginning and until the 15th century. The seminar also addressed the references of the Milky Way in the Holy Qur’an and Hadith, getting familiarised with the figures references in the text, knowing the classical and astronomical descriptions of the Galaxy from some traditional phrases, and understanding the role of the Milky Way Galaxy in ancient times.