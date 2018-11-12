Al Qasimia University presents a cultural competition on UAE National Day

The national cultural competition comes within the framework of the continuous steps taken by the Deanship of Student Affairs to revive the National Day and work in the framework of developing the knowledge of the students studying.

The cultural competition is set to address a variety of questions for all university students and their questions about the history and heritage of the UAE.

Dr. Rashad Salem, Director of Al Qasimia University, stressed the importance of the University's programs which will coincide with the national celebrations of the National Day to enhance the meaning of this day among all male and female students who come from more than 60 countries around the world.