UoS hosts a students’ success in higher education lecture

The lecture included explanation of the basics of students’ success in higher education, which are considered a significant factor in evaluating education quality. University’s success rate is measured through the number of its graduates rather than focusing on the important aspects that facilitate students’ motivation and goals throughout their academic journeys, supports their experience development to enable them to reach the best outcomes such as continuing in higher education and landing stable careers, and facilitates social outcomes such as contentment with their careers following their graduation.

The lecture also addressed a number of other topics such as increasing academic institutions’ and universities’ focus on online education and keeping up with the continued growth and development of higher education institutions around the world while taking into consideration the economic growth of the country to improve services offered to students. This is in addition to focusing on increasing students’ productivity by providing and sharing systematic data on post-graduate students and following strategies that explore opportunities available to facilitate their growth and innovation.

The lecture also addressed challenges that affect students’ academic performance and the best innovative solutions and methods for measuring their success with special attention on understanding their underlying by studying their impact and outcomes in higher education. This in addition to fostering students’ abilities and participation to increase their long-term ties with the university.

Following this, Richard Garrett presented a model of an American study that addressed the level of students’ satisfaction and happiness through discussing the students’ metrics data in the standard online questionnaire form.