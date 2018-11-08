ZU hosts the 19th International WISE Conference

The four-day conference organised by the College of Technical Innovation (CTI) at the Zayed University campus in Dubai has been scheduled to commence from 12th to 15th of November 2018.

The conference hosts researchers and practitioners from China, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Britain, India, Sweden and the United States of America. WISE aims for information technology knowledge exchange, acquire up-to-date methodologies in areas related to the world economy, in general, and the knowledge economy in particular.

WISE 2018 features three keynote presentations by ZU faculty members, a panel discussion, 17 parallel sessions, three tutorials, and two workshops that run over four days.

The WISE International Conference was initially inaugurated in the Chinese city of Hong Kong back in 2000. The series aimed ever since at conducting high-quality research and offering the ground for advancing and progressing efforts in Web information systems addressed topics.

Zayed University invites all IT professionals and those interested in learning about the latest scientific research on the web world wide web to register via http://wise2018.connect.rs/.