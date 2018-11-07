UoS celebrates International Day of IAESTE

The event included an exhibition to highlight the experiences of the students during their training trip to more than 20 different countries. The IAESTE UAE office at the University of Sharjah provided 31 training opportunities for

students from a number of state universities for training in more than 20 different countries, in addition to 40 training opportunities for those countries’ students in the UAE.

This was announced at the annual conference of the IAESTE, held earlier this year in Berlin, Germany.

Prof. Rana Kabbani, Head of Career Advising and Student Training Office at UoS announced that IAESTE Board of Trustees will visit the University of Sharjah this weekend to meet with the Director of the University and hold their quarterly meetings in addition to meeting with teaching staff and IAESTE students.

The meeting was attended by several UoS officials and professors.