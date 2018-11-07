AUS holds workshop on “Renewable Energy Education and Research”

The workshop entitled “Renewable Energy Education and Research: Addressing the Need of Industry,” brings together academics and more than 30 industry representatives, directors and engineers from the energy industry including organisations such as SEWA, DEWA, Ministry of Energy and others.

The two-day workshop is timely in light of the ever-increasing need for engineers to focus on energy systems, particularly renewable sources, energy efficiency and sustainability. Experts attending the workshop from across the world will deliver talks on the recent developments made in renewable energy resources, energy efficiency and conversion, and collaboration between academia and industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Richard Schoephoerster, Dean of the AUS College of Engineering, said:

“I am very pleased to welcome academics and experts from around the world to AUS and to this workshop. We, at the College of Engineering, are committed to providing platforms where industry leaders and academics can come together to discuss the latest research, innovation and developments in their respective fields. With our university moving towards becoming one of the region’s leading research centers, events such as these will prove incredibly beneficial not only to our students and faculty members but also to industry experts both locally and regionally.”

Dr. Rached Dhaouadi, Professor of Electrical Engineering and Petrofac Research Chair in Renewable Energy at AUS, and a member of the conference’s organising committee, said:

“The idea of this workshop was formulated more than a year ago, and we have aspired since then to deliver a prominent regional workshop regarding renewable energy education and research. The main objective of this workshop centers on the need to engage dialogue on renewable energy education and stir up interest on research activities amongst experts in the Gulf region, nearby countries as well as the US and Europe. We hope to explore possible joint research collaborations between the different sides.”

He added: “Renewable energy is growing fast around the world and particularly in the UAE. Technological progress and strong policy support are the key factors that are fueling this fast growth.”

Dr. Ned Mohan, Oscar A. Schott Professor of Electronics, University of Minnesota, and Professor Emeritus Tore Undeland from the Department of Electric Power Engineering, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, delivered the keynote addresses at the event.