Al Naimiy praises Sharjah’s recognition as ‘Accessible City for the Physically Disabled’

He also congratulated the UAE in general and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular. He stressed that the Emirate of Sharjah has been working on the care of the disabled for nearly four decades and under the directives and humanitarian directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Naimiy said that the latest achievements of the Emirate of Sharjah and perhaps the largest in the service of disabled people in general and people with motor disabilities in particular is to open the doors of university education to them and the widest doors and degrees of science at the University of Sharjah.