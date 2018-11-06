UoS organises three international conferences during the current academic year

1st is Sharjah International Conference on Particle Physics, Astrophysics and Cosmology (FISICPAC)” starting Sunday November 11th; “The 2nd International Conference of Pharmacy & Medicine” and “The 6th Emirati-German Congress in Medicine” from November 18th – 21st; and the first “ConsAsia 2018” conference in the UAE from December 6th through the 7th. The University will also host the “Seventh Sehati (My Health)” conference from November 27th and through the 29th.

Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, announced this during a press conference held at the University. Dr. Salah Taher, Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs at the University, commenced the press conference by welcoming the guests and praising their efforts. He assured that international conferences are an integral part of the University’s strategy. He added that he hopes the conferences produce results that serve and aid in developing the community.

In his address during the press conference, His Excellency the Chancellor of the University welcomed the attendees and expressed his joy and pride in the organization of these conferences at the University of Sharjah, which His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah established as a national development project that works to serve and advance society. He stressed that the University works on organizing conferences that present new topics that aim to serve society and solve its challenges. He added that the conferences this year come in collaboration with some of the world’s most prominent academic and scientific institutions and agencies. The “1st Sharjah International Conference on Particle Physics, Astrophysics and Cosmology (FISICPAC)” is in collaboration with two of the world’s largest centers: The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), and the International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) as well as the Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Sciences (SCASS).

The “2nd International Conference of Pharmacy & Medicine and The 6th Emirati-German Congress in Medicine” is in collaboration with Lübeck University in Germany, BG Hospital Hamburg, and a number of health institutions in the UAE. This is in addition to the University’s collaboration with the Asian and Oceanian federation of Conservative Dentistry (AOFCD) to hold the first “ConsAsia 2018” conference in the UAE.

Prof. Attaelmanan Gaffar, Head of the Department of Applied Physics and Astronomy and President of the Scientific Committee for the FISICPAC, stated that the conference will have 250 participating academics and researchers who represent 24 countries, and will discuss 90 research papers, which include 36 papers from inside the UAE and 15 papers written by the University’s faculty members and students. This is in addition to a number of student-directed workshops, and online lectures with CERN.

For his part, Prof. Ayman Noreddin, Dean of the College of Pharmacy and President of the Organizing Committee for the “The 2nd International Conference of Pharmacy & Medicine” and “The 6th Emirati-German Congress in Medicine,” stressed that the combined two conferences highlight significant issues and topics in the medical and health fields as well as the most advanced medical, dental, pharmaceutical, and nursing practices, techniques, and devices for treating illnesses. He added that the conferences feature 30 international scientists, medical practitioners, and pharmacists as speakers from a number of countries who will discuss five main programs that will run simultaneously: the Academic Medicine Program, the Clinical Medicine Program, the Dental Medicine Program, the Pharmacy Program, and the Nursing Program.

The conferences will also have 10 workshops conducted by scientists and experts from within the University of Sharjah and abroad as well as a student research posters competition.

Prof. Hien Chi Ngo, Dean of the College of Dental Medicine, addressed the significance of the “ConsAsia 2018” conference for conservative dentistry, which comes under the theme: “Contemporary Conservative Dentistry: Innovations for Tomorrow’s Practice,” in collaboration with the Asian and Oceanian federation of Conservative Dentistry (AOFCD) and the Emirates Medical Association. The conference in its current run, he added, aims to address all recent innovations and developments in the various conservative dentistry areas. These include restorative dentistry, endodontics, periodontics, and Digital Dentistry.

During its scientific sessions, the conference will also feature over 45 research papers from various academic fields, 25 theoretical lectures, and four training workshops. A number of global researchers and speakers from over 30 countries will be participating in this program along with over 400 doctors and dental medicine students.