ZU, Sorbonne Abu Dhabi Universities ink an academic cooperation agreement

Prof. Reyadh Al Mehaideb, Vice-President of Zayed University, signed the agreement with Prof. Eric Fouache, Vice Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, at a ceremony held at the ZU campus in Abu Dhabi.

A framework bonds both ends in research and training, in addition to exchanging pertinent best practices, all to develop senior students' knowledge and skills.

"We are delighted to join with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and form an extended bridge of cooperation, academic integration, and joint research work. We look forward to exchanging knowledge and training to help our students, graduates, and researchers develop further," Prof. Al Mehaideb said.

He pointed out that the academic programs and extracurricular activities at Zayed University were integrated to enhancing students’ skills to match the requirements and aspirations of our wise leadership to advance into a knowledge-based society.

From his side, Prof. Eric Fouache, Vice Chancellor at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said: “We are proud of this collaboration with Zayed University. It is an opportunity to participate in the establishment of a research network in the UAE and to be part of the development strategy set by Abu Dhabi’s government. The research professors and the students from both universities will have the opportunity to participate in innovative cooperation at all levels.”

The Vice-President of Zayed University highlighted that the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two universities within a strategic vision aimed at exploring the growing opportunities for joint work in the pathways that serve the overall development goals, especially in the fields of scientific research and training.

He pointed out in this regard the importance of joint efforts by the faculties and departments concerned at the two universities, supporting the involvement of young people in scientific research, projects, and advanced initiatives, as well as developing their interest and ambitions in their academic fields.

Proposed joint-projects include archaeological site exploration campaigns within selected areas of Al Ain and Sharjah. Following the MoU, Field experts from both universities will make-use of modern physical methods, such as the state-of-the-art soil-probe sound wave devices, to study Oceanography of the Arabian Gulf.

Field trips shall occur as per the agreement and students will test hi-tech motion sensors, in addition to temperature and depth measuring devices, to record soil chemical elements composition and formation, then stimulate simultaneous records for laboratory enlightening and examination purposes.