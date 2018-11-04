UoS inaugurates its health awareness exhibition “Stay Healthy”

The exhibition aims to strengthen cooperation between the University of Sharjah and governmental and private health institutions in the local community. This is to provide the necessary health awareness through informing students and the community of the services these institutions offer, and to educate them on a number of illnesses including angina, breast and colon cancer, and sodium intake and its consequences. The exhibition also raises awareness on healthy weight and blood levels, and how to follow a positive healthy lifestyle.

The exhibition also aims at educating mothers about breastfeeding and pre- and post-pregnancy aspects, and raising awareness in the community of the necessity of helping needy families. It also featured free tests to measure the proportion of fat and mass of the body, sugar levels and blood pressure, an osteoporosis test, as well as providing a first aid course and nutrition counseling.

A number of governmental and private bodies participated in the exhibition.

As part of the exhibition, the Deanship’s Counselor Aisha Al Motawa conducted a workshop titled “Anxiety Management.” The aim of the workshop was to practice psychotherapy through drawing and using anxiety-management techniques such as cognitive behavioral therapy to balance ideas and arrive at their validity. The workshop also aimed at gaining the basic skills necessary for proper studying and increasing self-confidence.