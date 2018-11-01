Zayed University celebrates UAE Flag Day

Following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Prof. Dr. Reyadh Al-Mehaideb, Vice-President of Zayed University, raised the UAE Flag at the Dubai Campus.

Dr. Fatima Al-Darmaki, Assistant Provost for Student Affairs raised it in Abu Dhabi. The ceremony welcomed hundreds of faculty members, staff and students, all cheered in joy and happiness following the UAE’s National Anthem.

Prof. Al-Mehaideb conveyed sincere remarks to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, President of the UAE, and their Highnesses rulers of the other Emirates, Emirati citizens and all residents, considering it a day of national pride, unity, and happiness to all.

"United under one flag, we celebrate prosperity and success of our wise leadership that tirelessly march towards excellence and reaching the Number One in all fields,” he said.