ZU participates in Najah Higher Education and Training Fair 2018

Through their participation, Zayed University aims to attract and recruit private school Emirati students to join a variety globally recognized Bachelor and Master degrees in Arts and Sciences, Business, Education, IT and Media, which prepares future generates for leadership roles, the nation’s future workforce market demands, and prepares them for future challenges.

Prof. Reyad Al Mehaideb, Vice-President of Zayed University, stressed the University's keenness to participate in the annual exhibition to present its scientific and educational programs that enjoy best international standards in education, qualification and training.

He pointed out that the University has witnessed with the beginning of the current academic year a clear increase in student count, 10000 thousand enrolled students in the Bachelors Program in both campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, hundreds in the master's degree.

Eman Elkaleh, a Senior Admissions Coordinator at Zayed University said that many participating students are present throughout the exhibition to explain to visiting school students about their personal experience at ZU.

Many of the visitors were introduced to Zayed University faculty members from our the eight ZU colleges, as Elkaleh mentioned, All to address any related queries when joining a specific fields of interest. She pointed out that the university is currently, through smart devices, collecting the visitors personal details, which will be kept for later contact when registration for Fall Semester 2019 begins.