Zayed University marks 8th Int’l White Cane Day

Organised by the Student Accessibility Services Department (SAS), and held in both campuses under ‘With my cane, my freedom I gain,’ the event received hundreds of students who flocked to experiment sightless experiences.

Prof. Reyadh Al-Mehaideb, Vice-President of Zayed University, alongside Dr. Fatima AlDarmaki, Assistant Provost for Student Affairs, and Fatma Al Qasimi, Director of SAS, inaugurated the event’s 8th edition. Al-Mehaideb said that “Zayed University has always been committed to promoting the spirit of equality, and mutual-help for students of determination. Undeniably, technology is a significant part of that equation to meet the students’ individual and unique learning needs.”

“State-of-the-art technologies and tools were dispatched and assigned to assist and support students of determination, to ensure all Zayed University students equal rights of Education with a suitable learning experience, independence, and further engagement with the university’s community,” he said.

Fatma Al Qasimi, Director of SAS, said, “October is World Blindness Awareness Month, and our event is organized yearly to help people understand the realities of living without sight through interesting and exciting workshops at both Zayed University Campuses, in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.”

She added that around 27 are visually impaired, of which seven students are blind, “We at SAS are highly committed to providing academic and social services to help them complete their studies and participate in events and activities held on campus and beyond.” “We have a dedicated an assistive technology center for the visually-impaired students at Zayed University; they need much assistive technology such as the Braille system, screen readers, enlarging devices, etc.”

The event included multiple activities, namely, Challenge Your Imagination, which demonstrates how blind people use their hands to build things using Lego. Simulation Glasses, to address different types of eye diseases, such as Central Scotoma, Impaired Acuity, Diabetic Retinopathy, and much more. The event also included free eye checkups for all the attendees offered by Al Jaber Optical, as well as different workshops that explained the white cane, eating in the dark, and Apple’s latest technologies.

The event also placed a Braille Museum to indicate the history of writing in Braille and its development over the past 200 years, reaching to the displayed BrailleSense Polaris, which was displayed by Natiq Technologies, the cutting-edge device offers a new standard in blind-friendly applications.

Speaking to sisters Manar and Shaima Sulaiman, two visually impaired freshmen at Zayed University, explained during their partake in the celebration, the ability to identify an object via the smartphone camera, "The camera scans and reads out the description of the items placed before it," they said.

"Today, we met and interacted with many students, and pointed out that visually impaired or even blind people can normally live amongst others. They can overcome daily life obstacles using the latest technology, and continue to achieve and excel at what they do," she said.