UoS hosts a seminar on Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019

Prof. Qutayba Hamid Al Heialy, Vice Chancellor for Medical Colleges and Health Sciences and Dean of College of Medicine, attended the seminar along with Prof. Hien Chi Ngo Dean of the College of Dental Medicine at the University; Peter Wheeler, CEO of Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019; Dr. Shadi Alkhatib, Specialist in Special Care Dentistry and Regional Clinical Director for the Middle East Special Olympics World Games; and Anne Younan, Dental Chairman at the AADMD University of Sharjah Student Chapter.

The seminar included a number of lectures by CEO Peter Wheeler and Mr. Mohammed Salem, Representative of the Volunteers Recruitment Authority, regarding the volunteering and participation procedures in all of the youth and cultural programs 300 students from the University of Sharjah Medical Colleges attended the seminar along with 100 students from the various universities in the United Arab Emirates.

This seminar is one of the first initiatives adopted by the University of Sharjah following the announcement of the AADMD University student chapter as a vital participant in recruiting volunteers from the medical and health fields for participating in the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019.