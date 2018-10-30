Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina visits Al Qasimia University

Dr. Rashad Salem welcomed the delegation at the beginning of the meeting and pointed out that one of the most important strategic objectives of the university was set by its President, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah it’s a cooperate with scientific institutions with common objectives, in order to develop scientific research and serve the society.

The Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina expressed his admiration for the experience of Al Qasimia University, which he described as one of the beacons of science in the Arab world and the Islamic world.

The Ambassador stressed his interest and keenness to open channels of communication and cooperation with Al Qasimia University and to strengthen the relationship with them in all fields through the exchange of students, studies and joint scientific research projects.