Al Kaabi, Al Roumi meet with ‘Happiness Course’ students from ZU

Both ministers participated in an interactive discussion session with the students about their views on how to improve happiness and the quality of life of the community, as well as their feedback on the course, its contributions to building their capabilities and life skills, the importance of promoting the course in more universities, and any improvements to develop the course.

The interactive session also discussed projects that the students are preparing to launch at the end of the course, to promote their role in the university and the community.

"University students are the future, and we are hoping that university education in the UAE can combine academic study and social awareness, which is no less important. This initiative will promote the concept of life skills, through creating future generations who have the capabilities, tools, values and skills based on the Emirati model, and can become active influencers in the community and positively contribute to the nation’s development," Al Roumi said.

"The participation of Zayed University in the initiative, which was launched by the National Happiness and Quality of Life Programme, is a key step to achieving the vision and directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to promote the concept of happiness and improve the quality of life of the community," Al Kaabi said.

Zayed University strengthened its participation in the initiative by preparing 56 schools to adopt the course, involving around 2,030 university students from Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The university has made the course a part of its general education requirements for its students, who are currently working in various groups on around 500 projects related to improving quality of life.

The 16-week course began in September.