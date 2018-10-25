AUS becomes the first university in the MENA region to receive STARS

AUS is the first university in the MENA region, and only the fourth university outside of North America, to earn a STARS sustainability rating.

AUS’ participation in the AASHE STARS program highlights the importance sustainability plays in all aspects of campus life. The university promotes sustainable practices throughout its academic and operational activities that accrue positive social, economic and environmental benefits. AUS Sustainability, the campus department dedicated to forwarding sustainability goals, collaborates with all university stakeholders in creating strategies and implementing solutions that contribute to sustainable living and working. The STARS Bronze rating is an important recognition in AUS’ progress in its sustainability mission.

Speaking about this accomplishment, AUS Chancellor, Dr. Björn Kjerfve, said: “We are very proud to have achieved a STARS rating for our sustainability accomplishments. Since its inception, AUS has been committed to building and running a sustainable campus and this achievement is a testament to all the work we have done toward this goal. We look forward to watching our sustainability efforts grow and improve through the STARS program.”

More than 400, predominately North American, institutions have earned a STARS rating, making AASHE’s STARS program the most widely recognized higher education sustainability framework for public reporting. Participants report achievements in five overall areas which include academics, engagement, operations, planning and administration, and innovation and leadership.

AASHE Executive Director, Meghan Fay Zahniser, said:“STARS was developed by the campus sustainability community to provide high standards for recognizing campus sustainability efforts. American University of Sharjah has demonstrated a substantial commitment to sustainability by achieving a STARS Bronze Rating and is to be congratulated for its efforts. It's also incredibly exciting that the university is the first institution in the Middle East to achieve this impressive distinction. It sets the standard for all institutions in the region to follow suit with their sustainability performance."