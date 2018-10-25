CSTC holds a Foot & Ankle Cadaveric Course

Dr. Hisham Shalaby, Consultant in Trauma and Orthopedics, conducted the course. He has a special interest in Foot and Ankle Surgery as well as Limb Reconstruction Surgery. He shared his knowledge and expertise to the participants from UAE and Gulf Region.

The CSTC was delighted to organise such a high profile course at the Center, which is the hub of reputable medical companies and is fully equipped for all forms of training that require cadavers. This facility compliments the training itself and adds a great benefit to trainees offering hands-on experience that is hard to find elsewhere.

The Vice Chancellor of the Colleges of Medicine and Health Sciences Prof. Qutayba Hamid and the Director of Clinical & Surgical Training Center Prof. Nabil Sulaiman were delighted with this collaboration and its mission to foster and expand the network of health care professionals in education, research, development and clinical investigation to achieve more effective patient care and a higher level of patient’s safety worldwide. Prof. Nabil Sulaiman welcomed the participants on behalf of Prof. Qutayba Hamid.

It is worth noting that Wright Medical Group N.V. is a global medical device company focused on Extremities and Biologics. They deliver innovative, value-added solutions that improve the quality of life for patients worldwide.