UoS celebrates on the graduation of government employees from the Professional Diploma

This is in recognition of their professional and academic accomplishments that he said will support the development of their work places, and will therefore aid in the unique modern civilization development project of Sharjah.

This was during His Excellency’s address on the occasion, which was held at the Community College at the University for 62 graduates who work in governmental departments and entities in the Emirate of Sharjah, and in collaboration with Sharjah Documentation & Archive Authority, the Social Services Department, and in the support of the Directorate of Human Resources in Sharjah.

His Excellency stated that the ceremony is in celebration of the fourth batch of graduates from the Professional Diploma in Documentation and Electronic Archiving at the University’s Community College and in cooperation with the Sharjah Documentation and Archive Authority. The program aims to prepare a cadre of professionals capable of managing the documentation and archiving sections of the governmental institutions as well as ensuring that records are available for the next generations. The number of graduates in this program reached 30 from 25 different governmental departments and institutions in Sharjah.

The occasion also celebrates the graduation of the third batch from the Professional Diploma in Child Care at the University’s Community College and in cooperation with the Sharjah Social Services Department in Sharjah. The program aims to hone the skills of practitioners and those interested in the field to provide a motivational, social, and educational environment for today’s children and the next generations. This is coming from Sharjah’s vision of being a child-friendly Emirate and environment. The number of graduates from this program reached 17 who belong to departments and sectors related to the program.

The celebration also includes, His Excellency added, graduates from the Professional Diploma in Social Services at the University’s Community College and in cooperation with the Sharjah Social Services Department. The program aims to strengthen the skills of employees in the social service institutions and to provide the security and social welfare system that the Ruler of Sharjah is keen on for all his people. The number of graduates of this batch 15 from the social services institutions in Sharjah."

Finally, His Excellency the Chancellor of the University addressed the graduates and urged them to exercise their right of returning to the University to gain more knowledge or face any challenges in their careers or academically. He reassured them that the University’s doors will always be open to them.

Her Excellency Khawla Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), attended the graduation along with Dr. Tariq bin Khadim, Chairman of the Directorate of Human Resources and Member of the University’s Board of Trustees; Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, General Commander of Sharjah Police; Advisor Sultan bin Butti Al Muhairi, Secretary General of the Sharjah Executive Council; Salah Salim Almahmoud, Director General of the Sharjah Documentation and Archive Authority; and Prof. Adnan Ibrahim Sirhan, Assistant Chancellor of Branch Affairs and Dean of Community College.