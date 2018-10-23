CSTC at UoS welcomes AO Regional Courses 2018

The AO Foundation is “a medically guided not-for-profit organization led by an international group of surgeons specialized in the treatment of trauma and disorders of the musculoskeletal system. Founded in 1958 by 13 visionary surgeons, AO today fosters one of the most extensive networks of currently more than 16,000 surgeons, operating room personnel, and scientists in over 100 countries.” The AO regularly hold courses worldwide for Orthopedic Surgeons and other health professionals. These include hands on experience of using the latest implants as well as lectures from expert surgeons and discussions.

This marks the 7th year that the AO Foundation has conducted their regional courses at the CSTC. The center prides itself with a state-of-the-art training complex equipped with top quality medical techniques and systems as well as the cadaveric wet lab suitable for AO Regional Courses.

A total of 125 participants from UAE and Gulf countries as well as 42 distinguished international and regional faculties attended the top level master classes on updates in Trauma Pelvic, Foot and Ankle, and Faciomaxillary surgeries using real human specimens similar to real-life set up which displayed global standards. The AO Foundation also choose to conduct the 2nd in the world AOTrauma Course—Fundamentals of Soft-Tissue Management.

Distinguished international and regional faculty and chairpersons contributed to the training. The choice of the AO foundation to make CSTC their main hub in the region is recognition of the high standards of the center.