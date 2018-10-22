UoS explores implementation mechanism of its next Five-year strategy

Attending the workshop were the University’s Vice Chancellors, College Deans, and faculty and staff members.

The workshop was comprised of an overview of the best practices in strategic planning that include current methodologies and tools for implementation; highlighting the University’s vision, mission, and values; training the participants on writing the mission and vision for their colleges and departments with the aim of developing the work plans; as well as analyzing positive and negative aspects, drafting strategic goals, and developing plans with their schedules.

The Chancellor of the University stressed in his address on the occasion that the University of Sharjah is seeking to develop its strategy for the years 2019 – 2024 with the aim of keeping up with technological advancements and focusing on finding new methods and practices to aid the process of teaching and learning, while enabling students to depend on their skills and to contribute to the betterment of society.

He clarified that His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University, established the University as a national development project that ensures to prepare researchers, scientists, and professionals that make both the University and the UAE proud.

He also stressed the significance of focusing on the content of the strategy in terms of serving students and cooperating with international universities and institutes. He mentioned the instructions of High Highness the Ruler of Sharjah of developing the University and creating a family environment for the students through the creation of the two student forums, air conditioned hallways, and assisting students in overcoming the challenges they face during their academic journeys. The plan must also focus on the priorities of each college and department, he added, as well as selecting the best academic programs that will be offered with what suits the job markets in the region. This is while also focusing on connecting scientific research with technology with the aim of serving the community, and working on publishing students’ and faculty members’ research in international renowned journals.

During the workshop, Prof. Elsiddig Ahmed ElMustafa El Sheikh presented the most important characteristics of strategic thinkers. He also addressed the impact of globalization and technology on higher education stressing the significance of implementing a plan for attracting students to work in a framework that matches the rules of globalization and the knowledge society. This happens, he continued, when you create an open competitive environment on an international scale as well as through fostering relations with universities, the business sector, and the industry, and implementing new methods in teaching and using technology to support this process.

It also includes improving the management of marketing of the innovations and ideas that serve the University, preparing facilities that assist in producing educational material for all the colleges and departments. He also addressed the importance of moving towards environmental sciences and interdisciplinary scientific applications, linking different research fields, measuring indicators and evaluating previous plans, as well as surveying international reports on higher education in the Middle East.