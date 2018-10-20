UoS Alumni Association organises first annual forum

Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi delivered a speech in which he welcomed the attendees of the members of the Alumni Association and expressed his happiness with this group of university students who completed their university life as students and returned to UoS through the Association to occupy many positions in different departments, government agencies and companies inside and outside the country.

He added that the graduate is distinguished as a researcher, professional and leader in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohmed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and President of UoS.

He pointed out that the number of graduates has exceeded 27 thousand so far, calling on the members of the Executive Committee of the Association to intensify their efforts to connect with the largest number of these graduates to join the Association and benefit from the services provided to them by the university.

Dr. Al Nuaimi emphasised the prestigious academic status that Sharjah University occupies locally or regionally according to the latest international reports and classifications, including QS.

He continued that the university now has the largest number of graduate programmes that meet the needs of the labour market. The university administration is currently preparing its next five-year strategic plan through which the university will keep abreast of the latest international technologies in the field of teaching and learning.