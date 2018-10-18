DCT Abu Dhabi signs MoU with Khalifa University

Nawal Rashid Al Hassani, Executive Director of DCT Abu Dhabi’s Strategy and Planning Sector, and Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of Khalifa University – Abu Dhabi, signed the MoU, which aims to develop joint training programmes to exchange expertise and offer academic and technical training towards driving the UAE’s Smart Government initiatives and digital transformation.

"This MoU consolidates our cooperation efforts through the exchange of knowledge and expertise, in line with our vision to promote Abu Dhabi through elevating the skills of new generations and providing the easiest means and ‘smart’ applications to meet today's technological requirements, and enhance their prospects for professional development," said Al Hassani.

"Also it is part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s belief in the importance of engaging the community to bolster efficiency in academic education, foster the innovative endeavours of nationals, and empower senior university students with practical skills to market requirements through hands-on training provided by experts in real settings."

The agreement also seeks to provide cooperation opportunities and support graduation projects connected with DCT Abu Dhabi operations, particularly those that involve developing ‘smart’ applications. The parties agreed to cooperate to improve research, develop activities and share the university’s technology labs in accordance with its policies, as well as pursue any activities that contribute to realising the objectives of the MoU.