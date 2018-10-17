UoS presents its recent digital applications at GITEX Technology Week

His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director General of the Department of e-Government (DeG), attended the launch under the patronage of His Excellency Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah. This initiative highlights the journey of the founding father His Highness Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan through mind map technologies. It is an expressive graphic technique through which ideas are presented in pictures, colors and keywords, and is considered to be among the best tools used globally in creative thinking.

This initiative aims to present a singular and creative effort for the Year of Zayed 2018. It also aims to raise awareness in the community using this technology as well as to disseminate knowledge of Mind Mapping uses and benefits as well as the iMindMap program through training workshops for 31 students from the University of Sharjah. Presenting and supervising the execution of this initiative was Ms. Najlaa Al Banai from the College of Communication at the University and Certified Mind Mapping Trainer from the Tony Buzan Institution in the United Kingdom. This initiative also highlighted in its design summaries from 12 books about the UAE founding father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan ( May Allah Rest His Soul in Peace).

Dr. Salah Taher, Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs at the University, attended the launch of this initiative along with Dr. Essam Nasir, Acting Dean of the College of Communication, and a number of faculty and staff members from the University.

In addition to this initiative, the University also presented 5 other digital applications, which are: the “I Will Become” application that includes a vast amount of information that aid the University students in selecting the academic programs most suitable to their personal and scientific interests; an application which specializes in listing all of the University’s conferences and allows the user to collect all necessary information about it; the Alumni association application, which offers a unique array of electronic services to the University’s alumni such as services for updating information, job opportunities, volunteer opportunities, amongst others; an Ideas and Innovations Box application for the University students; and finally the University of Sharjah’s application which features the electronic services, and quick links to the most relevant information for students and visitors. The University also highlighted applications which aid students with disabilities in browsing the programs and various websites.

During the exhibition, the University of Sharjah also gave an overview of all its offered accredited academic programs.