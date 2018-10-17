STK software workshops at the SCASS

The workshops covered various topics related to using the STK software in Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) constellations simulation including GPS, GLONASS satellite system, Galileo system; CubeSat simulations; and space mission geometry, design, and analysis.

The workshops aimed to teach the Center’s researchers and students working in the CubeSat Laboratory how to use the STK software and encourage critical thinking and help researchers master the techniques necessary for conceptualizing and operating satellites to aid in space missions. This is through breaking up the challenges faced in performing complex analyses related to space missions through a process of collecting facts, performing analyses, generating assumptions, and gathering documentations then delivering them in simpler terms to the users.