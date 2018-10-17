HCT, SEWA discuss cooperation

The two sides discussed ways of providing training opportunities, recruitment requirements, and voluntary and humanitarian work.

In recognition of SEWA’s distinguished initiatives and achievements aiming at boosting the development in the emirate of Sharjah, His Excellency Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA), has received an honorary shield from Dr. Abdulla Al Suwaiji, Director of the Colleges.

As part of SEWA’s efforts to enhance the recruitment strategy and develop basic skills, His Excellency Al Leem stressed that the Authority is keen to provide training opportunities for several students and participate actively and continuously in the recruitment fairs organised by the Higher Colleges of Technology and various other universities. His Excellency Al Leem has further reviewed the Authority’s initiatives that serve the community.

Dr. Abdulla Al Suwaiji highlighted the HCT’s keenness to consolidate partnership and cooperation with various community institutions, including Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, which is one of the leading institutions.