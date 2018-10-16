Al Qasimia University holds an introductory meeting for its new teachers

Dr. Rashad Salem, Director of Al Qasimia University briefed the faculty members on the various plans and programs of the University, especially during the first semester of the academic year 2018-2019.

During the meeting, Dr. Rashad Salem has praised vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to establish Al Qasimia University, which is one of the beacons of science in the Arab and Islamic world.

The meeting was attended by a number of dignitaries and the University’s faculty members.