UoS signs a MoU with the Global University of Islamic Finance

Representing the INCEIF was Prof. Mohamad Akram Laldin, Executive Director of the International Shari’ah Research Academy for Islamic Finance (ISRA). The MoU aims to encourage regional and international cooperation in the areas of postgraduate studies, scientific research, and dissemination of knowledge. It also aims to support excellence in education and professional training in order to develop the working human resources in the scientific and academic fields through academic, professional, and research knowledge exchange in all areas of common interest.

The parties agreed to establish a joint Master’s program in Islamic Finance, to work on joint research projects at the postgraduate level, and to translate scientific research from the Arabic to the English language for publishing in the scientific journal of the INCEIF. They also agreed to exchange expertise in the area of scientific arbitration of Islamic Finance research, to adopt research projects as well as to organize joint scientific conferences, forums, and seminars.

The MoU also included an agreement for cooperation in preparing and training cadres in the field of Islamic Finance, and agreeing on establishing an Islamic Finance Chair at the University of Sharjah.