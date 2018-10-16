UoS team participates in regional finals of Hult Prize in Kuala Lumpur

The University of Sharjah’s team consisted of students: Abdul Azziz Sulaiman, fifth year student at the College of Engineering; Ayat Rashid Samouda, fifth year student at the College of Dentistry; Mulhim Soudan, Master’s student in Electrical Engineering; and Khaldon Fareed Mardini, fifth year student at the College of Dentistry.

The team created an integrated system that uses solar energy for purifying contaminated water and recycling it into drinkable and usable water. The extracted contaminated water waste then is reused for soil fertilisation and cultivation. This ensures that this home system contributed to alleviating the struggles of residents of remote areas with long distances to water sources through reducing the time and effort needed to obtain clean water.

The project idea depends on using renewable solar energy rather than electricity, which reduces the costs of the operation. The main challenge the team faced in implementing this project was in finding an integrated system that directs energy to the desired location at lowest possible costs. The team overcame all the challenges along their way and presented their project to a panel of experts in the Electrical Engineering and Renewable Energy Engineering fields.

The Hult Prize has been called the ”Nobel Prize for Students” by TIME Magazine. It attracts over one million students from around the globe annually. The competition is supported by various international bodies such as the United Nations and others. It aims to find innovative solutions to social crises in poor and destitute areas around the world.