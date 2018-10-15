Second chance for Emirati grads applying for jobs at ZU

The two-day 'Career Navigator' assemblage, held for the second consecutive year at the university's Abu Dhabi Campus, informed over 154 graduates from Zayed University, the benefits of accurately setting an online Curriculum Vitae (CV) could land them any desired job.

Shama AlDhaheri, Alumni Career Development Coordinator, of the Student Affairs Deanship at Zayed University, said that this setup is one out of many necessary tools these graduates need to understand before a job hunt, "There is a huge demand presented by our graduates to learn more about career opportunities in Abu Dhabi, she said.

She also added that based on an annual survey circulated by the Abu Dhabi Education Council to students, which measures students job performance and the outputs of their education at Zayed University, the Alumni & Student Career Office decided to instruct the graduates about different vacant occupancies in the UAE Capital and basic self-preparation practices when approaching firms and apply post-graduation.

Furthermore, she mentioned the government's current interest in entrepreneurship and innovation pushed this year's theme 'Career Navigator: Your Journey to Happiness' to be more motivational and aids job-seekers with all the suitable information they need," she said.

"Fresh grads must keep pace with the local and international job search engines, such as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) Tawteen Gate, Bayt, LinkedIn, etc." Secondly, build a proper portfolio which is driven by quality rather than quantity, "Employers do not need to know about all your school activities, make the CV shorter and highlight major achievements, and the latest positions you filled," AlDhaheri said.

The gathering welcomed Marwan Zaabi from Bricks Concept Development to lecture the attendees on 'Steps to be an Entrepreneur,' in addition to a panel discussion on the private sector opportunities by SNC Lavalin and Deloitte, then a lecture on 'Building an effective profile' by LinkedIn representative Marwan Alnmr.

Alumni dialogs

Mohammed Saif AlZeidi, 24, an Accounting graduate from Zayed University, said, "I came to realize how to shape my CV to precisely target the desired employer based on their work nature and expectations, and how to improve and turn during interviews."

Ahmed Ali Al Seiari, 24, Finance, "I believe that I want to join the Private sector, it's a better opportunity for me to grow. And I oppose flowing opinions of 'Locals being attracted only to accept government jobs." "Today I was taught how to set up a personal page on LinkedIn professionally, and how to search for recruitment agencies as they are constantly headhunting accurately," he said.

Mahmood Mubarak, 26, Network Security, "The problem we face from the community is that if you graduate with a bachelor’s degree, companies open their doors and believe that you can land high positions with Dh20,000 or Dh30,000 salaries, and then we get stricken by the fact that this was a dream. We need to understand that we have to shape our career ladders, we have to start with low pays at the beginning of our journey then grow with experience."

Khawla AlReyami, 23, Tourism and Cultural Communications, "I've been searching for a job for the past one and a half years, and I tried every viable way, even the MoHRE Tawteen gate, which is inefficient in my opinion as it has been simply narrowed to the banking and financial sector mostly, they need to expand to all labour market fields."

Salem AlHammadi, 22, International Affairs, "I like the variety of offered study programs (locally and internationally) that we learned about from attending the Career Navigator meeting, I surely would like to consider pursuing a higher educational degree." "I don't mind joining the private sector, and I know that if you wanted to land a prominent position in the government someday, you must go through self-development and skills improvement."