AUS projects excel at GITEX 2018

“AUS participation in GITEX 2018 as part of the Government of Sharjah Pavilion is a testament of our commitment to the vision of the Ruler of Sharjah to innovation and development especially that AUS aims to become one of the region’s leading research centres. This is evident in the design and engineering projects you see present here today at this important event,” said Dr. Björn Kjerfve, Chancellor of AUS.

The College of Architecture, Art and Design is displaying three student-driven projects that explore new possibilities of intuitive human computer interactions in natural, physical environments via hand gestures and smart wristband technologies and provided research for future applications of interactions beyond touch screens and wearable technologies.

The first project, Rule of Thumb, is a gesture-recognising smart wristband that provides an intuitive ruler application that supports designers and architects in creating 3D forms or models in a less time-consuming method by measuring and visualising 2D planes.

POINT, the second project, is an interactive gesture-based application that assists in learning a new language in a fun and educational way.

The third and final project, Knit Band, is an intelligent knitting assistant application to help knitters make their knitting process more convenient and to exchange patterns with others.

The College of Engineering is showcasing two student projects that aim to promote a better quality of life for recovering patients with motor difficulties, and to provide commuters with better-equipped bus stops that help save the environment.

The first project, a cable-driven robotic gait rehabilitation system, is a device that processes patients’ data and generates walking patterns for them to help their recovery and speed up their healing and walking process.

The second project, an Internet of Things (IoT)-based environmentally friendly bus stop, is meant to conserve power and decrease the load on the country’s power grid, raise Sharjah residents’ satisfaction levels, and decrease the carbon footprint and expenditures.

“I am very impressed with how our students have tested the boundaries of technology and innovation. They continue to redefine standards with the quality of their work and their dedication to produce ideas that aim to serve their communities and improve the quality of their lives while keeping in mind the environment and the importance of decreasing the carbon footprint,” said Dr. Kjerfve.

Representatives from a number of AUS academic units and departments will also be present at the exhibition, which will run through October 18. In addition to the College of Engineering and College of Architecture, Art and Design, representatives from the Office of Graduate Studies, the Office of Advancement and Alumni Affairs, and Center of Executive and Professional Education will participate.

AUS is one of 36 Sharjah-based academic and government entities taking part in the event. This participation is in line with the Government of Sharjah’s continuous efforts to develop and innovate as envisioned by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.