SCASS kicks off its General Lectures Series for the Academic Year 2018-2019

The lectures were titled: “What are Gravitational Waves?” and “Ripple in the Fabric of Space Timer: Gravitational Waves.” The lectures attracted a number of the University’s faculty and students, the Center’s research assistants, space and astronomy enthusiasts, and members of the general public.

They covered a number of topics including an explanation of gravitational waves, their significance, role of black holes in understanding gravitational waves, latest developments in gravitational waves data collections and analyzing, examples of international observatories such as LIGO and VIRGO, and the new era for astronomy with advances instruments for observing and studying the Universe.

The Center organises these general lectures the first Saturday of every month for the general public, and the following Sunday for the University’s faculty members and students.