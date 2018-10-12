A seminar praises UAE high educational level

Dr. Abu Orabi particularly praised the generous support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah for the universities in the emirate. He appreciated the support of His Highness for the Association of Arab Universities and the establishment of the new building for the Jordan – based association.

The seminar, attended by Dr. Rashad Salem, Director of Al Qasimia University and members of the university's academic faculty, reviewed the stages of the development of higher education in the Arab world.

The lecturer pointed out that the number of students in the Arab world has increased from 3.2 million in 1996 to 7.2 million in 2006, reaching 15 million in 2018, and the number of Arab universities currently exceeds 1000 universities and 250,000 faculty members.

He pointed out that higher education and scientific research face many challenges, most notably the lack of clarity of priorities and strategies of scientific research, poor funding, brain migration to Western countries and the limited international cooperation, noting the isolation of scientific research in Arab universities from production units and private sector Which deprived the university researcher of material support that the sector could have provided.

He pointed to some mechanisms and ways to ensure the investment in scientific research in the Arab world, including the development of programmes linking the researcher with the different industrial and productivity institutions, promoting the principle of participation in the work of applied research, and highlighting a status of success and generalisation to the beneficiaries and the study of unsuccessful cases to identify reasons behind their failure.