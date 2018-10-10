CAAD faculty work showcased at Al Serkal Avenue

The collection of work aims to highlight the educational approach and spirit prevalent in CAAD through the collective theme of exploration and innovation across the college’s disciplines.

Dr. Varkki Pallathucheril, Dean of CAAD, said the showcase demonstrates the institution’s emphasis on learning through dialogue between thinking and making, and underlines the advantages of this approach on faculty scholarship.

The work presented is wide in its scope in terms of concept, emphasis and materiality but also in the processes through which they were realised.

The exhibited work presents a balance of both digital and analogue fabrication as a testament to the wide variety of specialized skills of different faculty members. These processes of fabrication also showcase the abundance of an impressive and advanced array of workshop in CAAD that cater to both digital and analogue needs in the production of designed work.

Material Pursuits: Objects, Prototypes and Material Explorations, is hosted by d.Academy (Young Architect and Designer Program; YADP) and will run until October 24, at Warehouse 44, Al Serkal Avenue, Dubai.