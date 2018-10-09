Innovative AUS projects to be showcased at GITEX 2018

Sharjah24: American University of Sharjah (AUS) will showcase an array of design and engineering projects at the upcoming 38th GITEX Technology Week. The event, which will be held October 14–18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, plays a significant role in the country’s quest to become a knowledge-based economy.
The exhibit’s theme this year is Digital Transformation.
 
The AUS projects will be presented as part of the Government of Sharjah Pavilion at GITEX 2018. The projects cover a range of engineering and design areas, such as smart, environmentally friendly bus stops; a cable-driven robotic gait rehabilitation system; a gesture-recognizing smart wristband to assist in 2D and 3D design; and an intelligent knitting assistant application, among others.
 
Representatives from a number of AUS academic units and departments will also be present at the exhibition, including the College of Engineering; College of Architecture, Art and Design; Office of Graduate Studies; the Office of Advancement and Alumni Affairs; and Center of Executive and Professional Education.